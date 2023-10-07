To kick start this fortnight with some good news locally, I’m delighted to share that Rutland will receive £253,280 as part of the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

This additional funding for 2024/5 will provide a significant boost for our local bus network, helping to deliver improved bus services for passengers at a fair price, while also supporting the vulnerable bus routes in our rural communities. This funding is on top of the £6.5 million which will go towards an on-demand rural bus network as part of Rutland and Melton’s successful £23 million Levelling Up Funding.

In other good news, I am delighted that the Government chose Rutland’s local electric vehicle infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, securing a share of £39.3 million in Government funding for new electric vehicle charge points. There is a planned increase of up to 30 charge points in Rutland in the first year alone – more than doubling the number of charge points in our county!

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

Down in Westminster, my campaign against the proposed Mallard Pass Solar Plant continues, and I recently called upon the Energy Minister to take urgent action to tackle forced labour in our supply chains. As many of you will have seen, Sheffield Hallam University’s recent report ‘Over-Exposed’ dedicates five pages to Canadian Solar, the primary developer behind Mallard Pass, revealing the high level of exposure to Uyghur forced labour and human rights abuses in the company’s supply chains. We all want to play our part in net zero, but not at any cost.

I also highlighted the inequity in compensation for communities subject to solar development. The onshore wind industry currently provides £5,000 per megawatt installed per annum compensation to communities for the duration of a wind scheme, but so far, solar developers have refused to provide similar compensation. It is only fair that compensation schemes for our communities are equal, whether it be wind or solar, and I will continue to push hard on this.

We are very fortunate to have so many wonderful schools in Rutland, and it was a pleasure to recently welcome Ketton CE Primary School to Parliament. The Parliament Education Centre put on a fantastic programme of workshops – any school is welcome to visit for a memorable day out (including putting me through my paces with some challenging questions!), so do get in touch with the centre if your school would like to visit.

Judges Alicia Kearns MP and Jane Adams at the Great Casterton show

In our communities it was a joy to judge the Great Casterton Make, Bake and Grow Show after an absence of 50 years. There was a total of 26 classes, including an array of delicious home grown produce, as well as some beautiful flower arrangements and photography. Well done to all involved - it was a huge success, and I can’t wait to see it make a return next year, even bigger and better!

It may be hard to believe that Christmas getting closer, but with just over 80 days to go I had a very exciting preview of Gates Garden Centre’s new Christmas barn! Including Christmas ornaments, toys, wreaths, trees, outdoor lights and more, it’s an incredible display full of Christmas inspiration not to be missed over the coming months.

Wishing you all a lovely fortnight.