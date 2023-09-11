People can receive human help to use a council’s self-service phones and computers.

Extra staff will be on hand at the self-service area of Rutland County Council’s offices in Oakham.

This additional support is available five days a week.

Rutland County Council

The council still encourages people to use its website for information, making payments and reporting problems.

But for those without internet access or who can’t find what they need online, the council’s support will be open as follows:

Monday: 9am to 4.45pm

Tuesday: 9am to 4.45pm

Wednesday: 9am to 4.45pm

Thursday: 9am to 4.45pm

Friday: 9am to 4.15pm

Coun Andrew Johnson, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for resources, said: “Since our new administration came to office earlier this year, we’ve listened to feedback from customers and residents who told us they want to be able to get help from someone in-person when they visit our offices, if they need it.

“It’s important we continue to answer as many customer queries as we can via our website and call centre, as this allows officers to focus on the most complex or urgent requests for help in the most efficient way possible.

“We hope having the extra staff on-hand in our self-service area will be a welcome addition and improve the experience for customers.”

The council’s website is at www.rutland.gov.uk/myaccount. To contact the council directly email: enquiries@rutland.gov.uk or call 01572 722 577.