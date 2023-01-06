A man whose sight was saved by an eye test is urging people not to ignore health concerns.

Jonathan Jones from Tallington first discovered there was an issue with his health in July while playing a round of golf with friends.

“I realised that something was wrong with my sight as I was having difficulty finding my golf balls.

Jonathan Jones' MRI scan

“I could see them from 20 yards away, but when I got closer they would disappear,” he said.

“This was really unusual and quite frightening.”

Jonathan, 56, visited the Stamford Specsavers branch, which is based in Morrisons Supermarket, expecting to be told he needed a prescription change.

Jonathan Jones from Tallington

Optometrist director, Neil Macdonald, carried out a full eye examination, which included a visual field test to detect changes in peripheral vision.

Through this it became clear Jonathan was struggling to see to the right with his right eye and to the left with his left which can be a sign of a brain tumour.

He was urgently referred to Peterborough City Hospital and the next day had an MRI scan which showed a tumour the size of a tennis ball growing on his brain.

“To be told that I had a brain tumour was a complete shock,” said Jonathan.

Jonathan Jones after his surgery

A week after his eye test, he was referred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and underwent the 14-hour operation to remove the tumour.

Five months on, Jonathan is recovering and his vision has returned.

“This experience has really highlighted to me how important it is to speak to a professional when something doesn’t feel right, especially when it concerns your health,” Jonathan said.

“If I’d not gone to Specsavers I may well be in a very different position today and so for that I’m extremely grateful.”