Stories from news organisations including the Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times and Bourne Local, are to appear in a new place on Facebook from today.

Facebook News launches in the UK this afternoon and is designed to make sure its app users are first to see the biggest stories of the day as well as news matched to their interests.

How to access the new Facebook News tab via the app

Iliffe Media, which owns the Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times and Bourne Local, is among the regional organisations to sign a deal with Facebook so its content appears in the Facebook News feed.