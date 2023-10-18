An international wildlife event will be closer to nature when it moves to a new venue next summer.

The Global Birdfair will be staged at Lyndon Top following two years at Rutland Showground in Oakham.

Organiser Tim Appleton said he was asked to leave the showground because of concerns over the land getting churned up, but is pleased with the new venue.

He said: “We are delighted to have a warm welcome to the Lyndon Top site where we all have the chance to get closer to nature again.

“I think it’s going to be a great event and we have lots of new ideas.”

The three-day event was established in 2022 to bring together people from the wildlife conservation community. Each year it raises money for international wildlife projects.

Rutland Showground spokesman David Wood said they tried to accommodate the event next year, but couldn’t agree on a suitable arrangement.

He said: “The field used for the birdfair was very severely damaged this year. Birdfair paid for half of the repairs but we need to put in some proper drainage.

“The field is now unsuitable for heavy traffic and until we have the money to repair it, we can’t accommodate them.”

He said Mr Appleton was offered an alternative date but declined because exhibitors already had the dates in their diaries.

Mr Wood added: “It’s regretful that we can’t handle them.”

The 2024 event will take place from July 12-14.