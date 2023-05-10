Home   News   Article

Stamford Garden and Food fair raises more than £5,000 for charity

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 06:00, 10 May 2023

Organisers of a garden and food fair raised a record-breaking amount for charity this year.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins hosted its 10th annual event at the town meadows on Sunday.

Stalls were packed with plants, garden products, food and homeware. There was also entertainment for children.

Stamford Garden and Food Fair 2023
Incoming club president, James Edwards, said: “It was a fantastic show. Holding it on the coronation weekend made it even more popular and we think it was the busiest year ever.”

The event raised more than £5,000 which will go towards Rotary charities at home and abroad.

Carol Callow and dog Archie
Hannah Collins and Jon Blundell sell items for the Rotary club
Bob Steele dresses to impress
Neale Hind with his feathered friends
Caroline and Simon Croson of Artisan Honey
Shoppers browse the stalls
Sue Parker and Jo Sitall with their stall
There was fair rides for the children
Caroline and Simon Croson of Artisan Honey
The event attracted a record crowd
An inflatable slide kept the children entertained
Neale Hind from Easton feeding the birds
Stamford Garden and Food Fair 2023 took place at Stamford Meadows
