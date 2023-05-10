Organisers of a garden and food fair raised a record-breaking amount for charity this year.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins hosted its 10th annual event at the town meadows on Sunday.

Stalls were packed with plants, garden products, food and homeware. There was also entertainment for children.

Stamford Garden and Food Fair 2023

Incoming club president, James Edwards, said: “It was a fantastic show. Holding it on the coronation weekend made it even more popular and we think it was the busiest year ever.”

The event raised more than £5,000 which will go towards Rotary charities at home and abroad.

Carol Callow and dog Archie

Hannah Collins and Jon Blundell sell items for the Rotary club

Bob Steele dresses to impress

Neale Hind with his feathered friends

Caroline and Simon Croson of Artisan Honey

Shoppers browse the stalls

Sue Parker and Jo Sitall with their stall

There was fair rides for the children

Caroline and Simon Croson of Artisan Honey

The event attracted a record crowd

An inflatable slide kept the children entertained

Neale Hind from Easton feeding the birds

Stamford Garden and Food Fair 2023 took place at Stamford Meadows

