Stamford Garden and Food fair raises more than £5,000 for charity
Published: 06:00, 10 May 2023
Organisers of a garden and food fair raised a record-breaking amount for charity this year.
The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins hosted its 10th annual event at the town meadows on Sunday.
Stalls were packed with plants, garden products, food and homeware. There was also entertainment for children.
Incoming club president, James Edwards, said: “It was a fantastic show. Holding it on the coronation weekend made it even more popular and we think it was the busiest year ever.”
The event raised more than £5,000 which will go towards Rotary charities at home and abroad.
