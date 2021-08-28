The fair which left Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday is keen to come back - but it will have to wait until the town is less ‘busy’.

Woods Funfairs, in town from Wednesday last week until Sunday, expressed an interest to Stamford Town Council about returning in October. But with several events already planned for the month, the amenities committee chairman Dave Dorson said they would struggle to fit them in.

“We have the food and drink festival on the Recreation Ground on October 8, 9 and 10, and Pinder’s Circus on October 24, and then the Halloween Spooktacular on October 31,” he told a meeting of the council on Tuesday, adding that the grass needed time to recover after having rides and stalls set up on it.

The fair on the Recreation Ground in Stamford earlier this month

Woods Funfairs is keen to return