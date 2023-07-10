Fundraisers crammed balloons into a car and threw water over teachers to help raise money for their children’s school.

The summer fair at Leighfield Academy in Uppingham raised £2,500 which will go towards the cost of a new iPad trolley.

Organisers were forced to move the activities indoors on Saturday as a result of the rain, but everything went ahead as planned including games like guess how many balloons are in the car, a raffle, refreshments and the chance to adopt a teddy.

Year six pupils were challenged to run their own enterprise stalls by investing £5 into a business. Their ideas ranged from a beat the goalie competition to nail painting and a lucky dip.

Secretary of the school’s Parent Teacher Association, Sophie Dawson, said: “It was a lovely day and we’re really pleased the community came to support us despite the weather.”

