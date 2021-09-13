After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, The Well at Barn Hill will finally reopen.

The Well, run by the Stamford Methodist Church, offers teas, coffees, light lunches, cakes and snacks, as well as selling fairly traded crafts, food and jewellery, which ensures producers of the goods are paid a fair price and have good working conditions.

Profits from The Well project go to the church’s mission and outreach, which this year, as in several previous years, is The Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, where they have struggled since the civil war and the Ebola crisis.

The Well at Barn Hill. Photo: Paul Dunn

Closer to home they are supporting the rebuilding of the Scout Headquarters in Empingham Road, to improve the work with young people and provide a valuable community resource.

The Well will open for the first time on Friday, September 17 and welcome customers in on Wednesdays and Fridays each week from 10am to 2pm.