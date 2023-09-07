Fairy tale characters will be on show in a village this weekend.

Wing Scarecrow Festival runs throughout Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10) with lots of displays for people to find, including the Soup Dragon from the Clangers.

Maps and quizzes will be available to collect from the church porch and refreshments will be served in the village hall on Sunday only from 2.30pm until 5pm.

A scarecrow festival is taking place in Wing this weekend

Are you planning an event? Send the details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk