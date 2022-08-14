Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fake flowers and foliage on Stamford businesses attract criticism from Stamford town council member

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 14 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Shops and cafés should not ‘festoon their fronts’ with plastic leaves and flowers, according to a town councillor.

The remark was made by Shaun Ford while addressing Stamford Town Council members and the leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, at a meeting on Tuesday last week.

After hearing Coun Elaine Hooper speak about tables and chairs outside Freckleface Coffee Co, a business based in Red Lion Street, Coun Ford reacted to the fake ivy which is on the walls, about 3m above ground level.

Business Politics Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE