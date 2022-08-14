Shops and cafés should not ‘festoon their fronts’ with plastic leaves and flowers, according to a town councillor.

The remark was made by Shaun Ford while addressing Stamford Town Council members and the leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, at a meeting on Tuesday last week.

After hearing Coun Elaine Hooper speak about tables and chairs outside Freckleface Coffee Co, a business based in Red Lion Street, Coun Ford reacted to the fake ivy which is on the walls, about 3m above ground level.