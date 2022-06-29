Engineers replacing overhead power lines near Stamford are used to finding birds' nests suspended up in the pylons.

But a crew of National Grid workers made a surprise discovery when they came across a nest made by peregrine falcons.

Their work was rearranged to keep the eggs and chicks inside safe, and to prevent the pair of adult peregrines from abandoning the nest.

Peregrine chicks were found while work was being carried out

National Grid project engineer Martin Bage said they had gone through their normal procedure outside the nesting season to deter birds from using the pylons as a breeding ground.

But this had not been enough to stop the determined falcons.

“During the works, we discovered a nest that had been occupied by a pair of peregrine falcons that had laid eggs," said Martin.

"At that point we had to stand the works down, because disturbance is prohibited unless licensed by Natural England.”

Permission was granted for National Grid to continue work under a special licence and workmen managed to keep the nest safe under supervision from an ecologist, ensuring a limited exposure period to lessen the disturbance while work was completed.