A face that has become familiar to generations of guests has marked three decades of service at a country hotel.

Les Patterson, head porter at Rutland Hall Hotel, recently marked thirty years of outstanding service at the luxury hotel set on the shores of Rutland Water.

He joined the hotel as part of an outsourced security team in 1992, aged 28, and seeking a job that kept him active, became a porter the following year.

Les is ‘incredibly proud’ to have completed 30 years of service and to have been part of the hotel’s award successes.

"It doesn’t feel like it has been 30 years; the time has passed so quickly,” he said.

“It's as if the years are getting shorter! The camaraderie and spirit among my colleagues have made it a pleasure.”

His initial responsibilities included setting up conferences and weddings, providing first aid, and as fire marshal before his dedication and leadership earned him promotion to head porter.

As well as managing the day and night teams of porters, Les sets up conferences and functions with the events team and also serves as duty manager, safeguarding the resort and its guests.

For this role he can lean on nine years in the RAF where he served in airfield security before his move to Rutland Hall.

“It has developed a regimental working style within me and has made me fluid to change,” said Les.

“I’ve become a very adaptable and quick-responding character, which I have taken with me throughout my time as a porter."

Rutland Hall Hotel managing director, Joanne White, thanked Les for his ‘unwavering loyalty’.

"Les' dedication, warmth, and incredible 30 years of service have left an indelible mark on our establishment,” she said.

“His outgoing personality and sense of fun always keeps the team on its toes, whilst his commitment to excellence has enriched the guest experience and inspired our team."

The hotel has undergone changes in recent years, opening its refurbished Blossoms restaurant last year, while its lodges featured on BBC Television’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

Les added: "The role offers a diverse range of experiences and challenges.

“Each day presents an opportunity to meet new people and contribute to memorable guest experiences."