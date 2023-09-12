Home   News   Article

Wing Scarecrow Festial features fairytale characters

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 16:00, 12 September 2023

An ogre, a dragon and a giant were among the fairytale characters on display at a scarecrow trail.

Residents of Wing showcased their talents across the weekend with around 20 scarecrows on show throughout the village.

Visitors picked up quiz sheets from the church porch before setting off on the trail, answering questions as they went.

Debs Whight with her Shrek scarecrow. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Among the popular characters were Shrek, The Soup Dragon from the Clangers, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood and Captain Hook. There was even a Donald Trump scarecrow hidden in a tree.

Refreshments were served in the village hall on Sunday afternoon, raising money for the hall and church funds.

Event organiser Carolyn Comben said: “The event went well and people loved the exhibits.

“The extreme weather did almost certainly depress numbers but there seems to be appetite amongst villagers to do it all again in the future.”

Event organiser Carolyn Comben with Captain Hook. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Vicky, Eva and Lottie Burkmar with their Soup Dragon creation. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Elsie and Tina take a break from the trail. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Siobhan, Dave and Lucas Reilly join the Madhatter's tea party. Photo: Chris Lowndes
