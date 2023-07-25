A gaming arena is extending its opening hours and welcoming younger players.

Rumble Live Action Gaming opened at Rutland Water in April, offering players the chance to combine their technology skills with fresh air and exercise.

The game is set over 16,000sq m of woodland and uses laser guns which can transform into more than 100 types of weapon with a range of 200m.

Rumble Live at Sykes Lane at Rutland Water. Photo: Rumble Live

Extra sessions are available during the summer holidays, and the game is now open to six and seven-year-olds who are accompanied by a playing adult.

Owner Jacquie Rumble said: “The school holidays are our busiest time of year so we’re delighted to extend our opening hours so local families and tourists alike can enjoy our unique activity.

“We also received feedback from parents that they’d love for their younger children to participate, particularly as it’s a contact and pain-free activity. So lowering the age limit to six (when accompanied by a participating adult) allows younger siblings to join in and opens up our activity to more families.”

The attraction at Sykes Lane, Empingham, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10.30am until 5.30pm and weekends from 10am until 6.30pm.