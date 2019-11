Celebrations took place in Bourne for a 100-year-old King's Cliffe woman who married the milkman!

The event at Digby Court Care Home in Christopher's Lane, took place on Sunday and attracted 50 family and friends from around the country.

Kathleen Fenn was born in Scalford, near Melton Mowbray, and after several moves, ended up in Apethorpe, attending King's Cliffe school.