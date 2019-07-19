Oakham-based Woolroom shortlisted in Rural Business Awards
Oakham-based Woolroom has been shortlisted in the Midlands Best Rural Retail Business Category of the Rural Business Awards 2019/20, which is held in partnership with Amazon.
The family business says it is passionate about selling the benefits of sleeping with wool and sells all-natural, British wool bedding and mattresses which it says improve sleep quality.
Woolroom is no stranger to the awards, which aim to recognise and celebrate rural businesses, having won an award for Best Rural Clothing of Accessory Business in 2016.
Since then, the company has grown, relocating to a brand new office on Pilings Road, Oakham, which features a showroom for customers to visit by appointment, to touch and try their all-natural wool bedding and a selection of chemical free mattresses from their range.
