Stamford Parent and Baby Show showcased a range of goods and services to help make life easier for families.

The event took place on Sunday in the ballroom of Stamford Arts Centre.

Parents-to-be and young families had the opportunity to discover new products from pregnancy and baby-focused online stores and boutiques.

Young children enjoying the day

In addition, they could learn more about the wide variety of groups and support services on offer locally.

The show included a programme of activities and taster sessions to allow families to ‘try before they buy’ when signing up to groups and courses.

Most of the exhibitors and business owners taking part were mums themselves, who combine their work with family life.

Stamford Parent and Baby Show organisers Helen Knights and Sara Teeman

A key focus of the event was to support these working mothers and local businesses.

Organisers Sara Teeman and Helen Knights are both mums working in the retail and events field.

Sara said: “We have so many brilliant brands and boutiques in our region, and through supporting these small businesses you get something unique, created locally, with great care and customer service."

Helen added: “Also, from experience we know it can be overwhelming to know where to begin when you have a baby. Stamford Parent and Baby Show brings everything together in one place.”

Stamford Parent and Baby Show

Exhibitors included Mamabox, Mummy and The Bear, Calmababy and Wiggles and Giggles Nursery.

There were goody bags for the first two hundred families through the door as well as a raffle with the chance to win luxury prizes.

The event raised money for Stamford based parenting charity Bumps and Beyond - formerly known as Baby Basics - that supports new mothers by lending out equipment.

Click here to read more news from this area.