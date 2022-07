From fair rides and food stands to stalls manned by Stamford’s own emergency service heroes, a school’s summer fete had something for everyone.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Bluecoat School’s playing fields on Friday (July 15) for an afternoon of family fun.

It was the first large event to be held at the school since lockdown and for the new headteacher Emma Houlton, who described it as "brilliant" and really well supported.