Four generations gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Vera Collins last weekend.

A mother of four with four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Vera was joined by 23 family members at the New Rutland Hotel, which was formerly known as Barnsdale Hall Hotel.

It was the venue for her 85th, 90th and 95th birthday parties, and staff this time treated her to flowers and a leather, gold-embossed book containing 100 years of newspaper headlines.

Vera Collins, centre, with members of her family who came to celebrate her 100th birthday

While there, Vera also received video calls from her granddaughter and great grandchildren in Australia.

One of Vera’s children, Peter Collins, said his mum still does all the normal housework at her home in Stamford - supported by family members when needed - as well as enjoying jigsaws puzzles, reading and the occasional gin and tonic with ice and lemon.

When her husband Jack was alive, he and Vera were Royal British Legion members who raised thousands of pounds for the Poppy Appeal and attended the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, also attended by members of the Royal family.

Vera Collins with her 100th birthday card from the Queen

Vera was born in Corby and moved to Leicester during the Second World War to work in a munitions factory. It was there that she met Jack, who sadly died 34 years ago.

Vera was an avid darts player and embroidered and knitted for family and friends.

She moved to Stamford seven years ago where most of her family now live.

A highlight of her birthday weekend was a family dinner at which she opened her birthday card from the Queen.

Vera Collins, aged 100

Speaking after the celebration, Vera said she wanted to thank the hotel manager and staff for helping to make her celebration special, adding: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their many cards, presents flowers and good wishes.”