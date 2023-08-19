A family home with plenty of space inside and a large garden outside has gone on the market.

This detached house in Birthorpe Road, Billingborough, has five double bedrooms and three reception rooms. It is on the market with Eckfords, which recommends viewing at the earliest opportunity to appreciate everything that this property has to offer.

A part glazed door located at the side of the house opens to the entrance hallway. Facing you is the cloakroom and to the right is the lounge, which has a fireplace with a brick surround and French doors leading to the garden.

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

A dining room and a separate sitting room each have doors to an inner hallway where stairs lead to the first floor.

The downstairs is completed by a kitchen/diner, which has fitted wall mounted and floor standing wooden cupboards with complimentary worktops, space for a range cooker (which can be purchased from the current owners if needed), an integrated dishwasher, space for a large American style fridge freezer and French doors opening to the back garden.

There is a separate utility rooms with cupboards and space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge.

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

Upstairs, the landing has a storage cupboard with access to storage space in the roof and five bedrooms, including a master which benefits from an en-suite shower room. .

There is also a separate family bathroom with a ball and claw roll topped bath with mixer shower attachment, corner shower cubicle with body wash jets, pedestal wash hand basin, low level WC, chrome heated ladder towel rail, fully tiled walls, ceramic floor tiles, radiator.

Outside, the front of this property has a low level attractive box hedge. A paved pathway leads to the front door and the remainder of the front garden is gravel for easy maintenance. A gravelled driveway to one side of the house provides off road parking for several cars and twin opening gates open to further parking, ideal for a large motor home.

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

Birthorpe Road in Billingborough is on the market with Eckfords

The back garden is a delightful feature of this property and offers a good degree of privacy and faces south. It has a large paved patio seating area and a well kept shaped lawn with mature well stocked borders. There is a large pond with a bridge over with power supplied to the pump. At the rear of the garden is an ideal area for an allotment. Included in this sale is a timber garden shed. The garden also benefits from two outside electrical sockets and a garden tap.

Birthorpe Road, Billingborough, is on the market for £440,000. To find out more or to arrange a viewing call Eckfords on 01778 426215.