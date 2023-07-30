Langham home is delightful and on the market with Newton Fallowell
A home in a popular village which offers great scope to improve has gone on the market with no onward chain.
Positioned on a substantial 0.25 acre plot within the popular village of Langham is this very well-presented detached family home. It has spacious accommodation throughout including two reception rooms, a light and airy breakfast kitchen and up to four bedrooms.
As you approach the property from the front, a covered porch provides sheltered access to the entrance hall.
The hallway provides access to the ground floor accommodation with stairs leading to the principal bedroom and en-suite shower room. The living room is at the front of the property and is filled with natural light and centred around a feature fireplace, making it a very inviting and relaxing room.
The kitchen is towards the back of the home and has direct access to the garden. Fitted with a range of wall and base units, the well-laid-out kitchen offers a great space with ample room for a table and chairs.
Also, on the ground floor, you have three versatile bedrooms with a variety of different uses depending on the new owner’s needs. The second bedroom features an en-suite WC. The three-piece shower room completes the ground floor. Stairs lead to the first floor where you have a small landing area and access to the main bedroom. Featuring fitted wardrobes with access to eaves storage and a modern en-suite shower room. This bedroom has wonderful views over the rear garden and fields beyond.
The property sits on a private plot. The gravel driveway provides off-road parking for several vehicles and leads to the single garage with an electric up-and-over door. The back garden is mainly lawn with a substantial patio area.
This private space is enclosed by timber fencing and features a range of mature trees and shrubs and leads down to the stream at the bottom of the garden. Offering a desirable opportunity to secure a family home within Langham, Newton Fallowell strongly recommends viewings inside to fully appreciate this delightful family home.
23 Cold Overton Road in Langham is on the market with a guide price of £500,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call Newton Fallowell on 01572 335005.