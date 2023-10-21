This is a stone built five bedroom detached house, situated in a prime position in Stamford close to local amenities and popular primary schools.

The property has three spacious reception rooms, three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen diner with island, separate utility room, downstairs cloakroom, south facing back garden, double detached garage and ample off road parking.

Arranged over two floors, you enter via the spacious entrance hall with tiled flooring and featuring a lovely centre staircase leading to the first floor, a downstairs cloakroom and double storage cupboard. The entrance hall offers great flow connecting the living room, family room, kitchen diner, study and cloakroom.

19 Stockwell Avenue in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The family room has an abundance of space with a walk in bay flooding the room with natural light. The separate study/playroom offers a versatile living space.

The open plan kitchen diner features an array of modern units, integrated appliances, an island and granite worktops. An opening from the kitchen diner leads into the spacious living room with bay and French doors opening onto the patio. Completing downstairs is a separate utility room.

Upstairs, the large open landing connects four well-proportioned double bedrooms, a further single bedroom and a family sized three piece bathroom. Bedroom two and three share a Jack and Jill shower room, while the master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and a three piece en-suite.

Outside at the front is a driveway creating ample off-road parking for three/four vehicles, a detached double garage with electrics, up and over doors. The front garden has been well maintained with an inset footpath, lawned garden and shrubbery borders. Gated access to the side of the property leads into the south facing rear garden which features a generous patio seating area and lawn with enclosing brick wall and shrubbery border.

19 Stockwell Avenue in Stamford is on the market for £725,000 with Newton Fallowell. For more information or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530.