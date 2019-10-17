Memorabilia collected by a former schoolmaster is to be donated to groups interested in the history of Stamford.

John Randolph Shelford - known as Randy - taught geography at Stamford School and was well-known for riding around town on his bicycle because he never owned a car.

With a keen interest in the changing face of Stamford, Randy cut out dozens of newspaper articles and pasted them meticulously into scrap books. The result is three neat volumes cataloguing buildings and events.