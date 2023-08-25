A woman whose property has been damaged twice by speeding motorists says her family is living in fear.

Siobhan Connolly’s parked car was written off last month when a driver ploughed into it after failing to navigate the roundabout in Manton.

The vehicle mounted the grass verge before smashing into the car, which Siobhan had been keeping for her 18-year-old son to drive.

Concerns have been raised about road safety at the roundabout in Manton. Photo: Google Maps

Nine months earlier there was a similar accident which caused considerable damage to the family home, requiring part of the property to be rebuilt.

The family are now calling for Rutland County Council to take action before someone gets hurt.

Siobhan, of Lyndon Road, said: “Two accidents in nine months is not tenable. It feels like a real danger, especially with so many young children in the village. You can’t risk people’s lives so we need some sort of traffic calming measures - more signs or a camera.

“The police come out quite often but that’s only a deterrent when they are there and people are speeding through the village constantly.

“We need the council to understand the gravity of the issue and act on it now as my family feels unsafe in our home.”

Following the latest accident, highways officers from Rutland County Council inspected the site at the junction of Lyndon Road and Chater Close. A report has been drawn up and the officers are looking into possible ways to combat the problem.

The council has set aside £462,000 for road improvements this year under its integrated transport capital programme.

A spokesman said: “We take road safety issues extremely seriously and have a well-established process for parish and town councils to raise any highway concerns.

“Manton Parish Council had raised concerns about a number of highways matters in the village and these received an initial assessment. Reports were provided to the parish council and ward members.

“Rutland County Council is continuing to work closely with the parish council and ward members to see whether an engineering solution is possible to mitigate the concerns raised.

“We have allocated £462,000 for local road improvements this year. We are currently prioritising only those concerns that are necessary to improve highway safety.”