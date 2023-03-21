One-hundred members of the same family were invited to a get-together to celebrate their roots in Stamford.

The descendants of Dick and Nancie Walmsley, who had eight children and lived in the Brewery House in Scotgate, spent an afternoon catching up in the Ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre.

Among those at the gathering were 23 of the couple's grandchildren and 45 of their great-grandchildren, the youngest having been born just a month ago.

Goldie Bardwell with members of her family, who held a get-together at Stamford Arts Centre

Goldie Bardwell, 78, said: "My seven siblings and I are very lucky that we are all still here, living locally. Of the eight children, five have celebrated their golden weddings and the three youngest are not far behind. It was a lovely to see everyone - there was only one of the 100 family members that I had not met until then."

Now aged between 82 and 68, the children, who attended St John's School or All Saints' primary schools, and went on to Stamford School or Stamford High School, are Bridget, Judie, Marigold - known as Goldie, Mark, Janis, Gay, Tim and Susanna - known as Sanna.

Goldie said they were grateful to Becca Smith and Rachel Webster for organising the get-together, which included childhood cine films dug out and edited by her brother, Tim, memorabilia from Melbourn's Brewery, where Dick had worked, and a family tree.

Bridget, Judie, Marigold - known as Goldie, Mark, Janis, Gay, Tim and Susanna - known as Sanna

A toast was raised with the words 'cin-cin' to accompany wine made by the Chinns, a branch of the family that runs Castle Brook Vineyard in Herefordshire.