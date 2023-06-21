The family of a driver have apologised to the family of a Ketton teenager after a 120mph crash which killed both young men.

Harvey Holehouse, 19, of Woodborough, Nottingham, was driving his Mercedes along the A612 Southwell Road, Gonalston, on September 22 last year.

In his car were three other passengers, including 17-year-old Jake Hankins, from Ketton, who had accepted a lift off Harvey to make the 10-minute journey back to college. Both Harvey and Jake were killed.

Harvey Holehouse

Just before 10.45pm the Mercedes Harvey was driving lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle before both vehicles left the carriageway.

An investigation by Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit found that Harvey’s Mercedes had been travelling more than 120mph in a 60mph zone.

An inquest held at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (June 20) ruled that Harvey and Jake died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Jake Hankins

Another passenger in the Mercedes and the driver of the vehicle travelling on the opposite side of the road suffered serious injuries from which they are still recovering.

A fourth passenger in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, Harvey’s family said: “To everyone affected by the accident on 22 September 2022, and especially to Jake’s family we are truly sorry.

“We hope the memory of Harvey will not be defined by the events of that night and we hope that Harvey can be remembered for being the life and soul of wherever he went and for the love and kindness that he showed to all that he met.

“You always knew Harvey was in the room.

“We will remember Harvey for laughing, dancing, singing and joking his way around our home and are incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our family.

“Harvey was a good person with so much potential.

“We love him and miss him dearly.”

Case investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic incident has taken the lives of two adored sons’ way before their time.

“We sincerely hope as a result of today’s inquest both families and everyone involved will now be able to find some peace that the investigation has concluded.

“Our thoughts remain with both Harvey and Jake’s family and friends, and our specially trained officers will continue to support them all throughout this difficult time.”