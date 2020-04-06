A family-run company from Stamford has been approached by the NHS to supply examination hall style wall clocks for the new Nightingale hospital in Birmingham.

Ravencourt is also helping to source personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer for health workers and others who need them.

Managing director Oli Story said he was supplying 120 of the £75 clocks at cost as he wanted to contribute to the fight-back against coronavirus rather than profit from it.

Oli Story of Ravencourt with Stanley the dog and one of the clocks to be supplied to NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham

He received a call from University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust asking what clocks were available.

“Because it’s such a big venue we agreed to supply them our clocks for school exams,” said Oli, 32.

“With no exam season now it’s a good way of getting out stock and we’ve agreed to supply them at cost. I’m glad we could help out in some way.”

It was announced on March 27 that two new NHS Nightingale Hospitals would be built in Birmingham and Manchester, in addition to the one at London’s ExCel Centre.

The hospital based at the NEC in Birmingham will start with up to 500 beds but this could be increased to 2,000 as the spike in coronavirus cases approaches.

Supplying clocks is not the only way Ravencourt is looking to help battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oli said the company works with a lot of care homes to develop and supply products that help people with dementia and visual impairment.

He added: “We’ve worked with our manufacturing network to get hold of PPE and sanitizer gel and we’ve now been able to source and supply PPE, some for NHS trusts and care homes, some to the food manufacturing industry and some to [security services company] G4S.

“The stock that was already in the country has gone to the NHS, which is great and the right thing to do. But it does mean some businesses who need it to operate are unable to get the equipment they need.

“I’m happy for local businesses to contact us if they need PPE because I can see this situation going on for quite some time.”

Ravencourt is a family-run business that has been operating since 1984. It was formerly based in the town but has now moved to larger premises just outside in Newstead.

The business employs eight people, who are all being kept on full pay despite some not being able to work from home.

Oli, who lives in Uffington with his wife and stepson, said he was confident the business would survive and trade would pick up again once schools re-convene.

Ravencourt also supplies schools with science equipment.

“The schools business stopped dead as soon as they closed but I think when they get back to normal that will pick up again,” he said. “Our daily living aids are still doing quite well.”

