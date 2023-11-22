London-based Gladwell and Patterson to relocate Rutland gallery into former HSBC on corner of Stamford High Street and Red Lion Square
Observant shoppers may have noticed a new business is moving into an empty high street building.
Posters have appeared today (November 22) in the windows of the former HSBC on the corner of Stamford’s Red Lion Square indicating the arrival of an art gallery.
The building had generated ‘a lot of interest’ from prospective buyers after being put up for sale when the banking giant left the town in May.
But it was fine art company Gladwell and Patterson which sealed the deal and will be opening a gallery in the gothic revival building.
Gladwell and Patterson, which has a gallery in Beauchamp Place, London, dates back more than 275 years and has a focus on fine oil paintings, watercolours and sculptures.
It is now owned and run by brother and sister team Cory and Glenn Fuller.
Three years ago the family opened a gallery in Mill Street, Oakham and it was its success which prompted a search for a bigger space.
With the Stamford building about four times bigger, Gladwell and Patterson will be stepping over the county border into Lincolnshire.
The building is undergoing an extensive refurbishment but it’s hoped the gallery will open in spring.