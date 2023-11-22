Observant shoppers may have noticed a new business is moving into an empty high street building.

Posters have appeared today (November 22) in the windows of the former HSBC on the corner of Stamford’s Red Lion Square indicating the arrival of an art gallery.

The building had generated ‘a lot of interest’ from prospective buyers after being put up for sale when the banking giant left the town in May.

Gladwell and Patterson is relocating to Stamford

But it was fine art company Gladwell and Patterson which sealed the deal and will be opening a gallery in the gothic revival building.

Gladwell and Patterson, which has a gallery in Beauchamp Place, London, dates back more than 275 years and has a focus on fine oil paintings, watercolours and sculptures.

It is now owned and run by brother and sister team Cory and Glenn Fuller.

The building boasts five-storeys and covers 5,969sqft

Three years ago the family opened a gallery in Mill Street, Oakham and it was its success which prompted a search for a bigger space.

With the Stamford building about four times bigger, Gladwell and Patterson will be stepping over the county border into Lincolnshire.

Gladwell and Patterson is moving into the former Stamford HSBC building

The building is undergoing an extensive refurbishment but it’s hoped the gallery will open in spring.