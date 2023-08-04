A family’s beloved pet has been put down after it was attacked by another dog.

Stacey Lane, 35, and her 10-year-old daughter, Brooke, were walking Pippin on Sunday when the Jack Russell-chihuahua cross was suddenly attacked by what they believed to be an American pit bull terrier.

Pippin was picked up in the jaws of the larger dog and shaken, leaving her with crush injuries and puncture wounds to her bowel. She was put down by a vet later that day.

Pippin

Recalling the distressing incident, Stacey, who lives in Bourne, said: “My daughter and I were walking our dog Pippin and her brother Theo, who belongs to my parents, close to the children’s play area at Alexandra Terrace.

“Our dogs were both on leads - I had Pippin and Brooke was holding Theo’s lead and walking a few feet in front.

“Suddenly I saw an alsatian bounding out towards her.

Pippin with Brooke

“Brooke quickly picked up Theo but the alsatian just wanted to play and let Brooke stroke her.

“Then an American pit bull came flying out. It took hold of Pippin’s back end and started throwing her about.

“I tried to pick Pippin up to get her away but I was bitten on the hand. I’m not sure which dog it was that bit me – it happened so quickly and I was pulled to the floor.”

Stacey was shouting at the pit bull and this alerted people living in Alexandra Terrace, who came out to help her. The person responsible for the dogs also came out.

Stacey Lane

Pippin was still alert after the attack, although visibly distressed. Stacey took her to a vet in Peterborough and after an examination and discussion about the likelihood of surgery being successful, Stacey made the heartbreaking decision to have Pippin put down.

“It didn’t seem fair on her,” said Stacey. “She’s so little and there was no guarantee treatment would have given her back any quality of life.”

After leaving the vet’s Stacey was taken to hospital in Peterborough to have treatment for the bite to her hand.

Stacey Lane

Stacey is recovering well physically, although the loss of Pippin, who helped with her anxiety, has hit her hard.

It is against the law to allow a dog to be dangerously out of control and officers from Lincolnshire Police are investigating Sunday’s incident.

Stacey is keen the dog that carried out the attack is not put down, but she would like it to be muzzled and on a lead when it is taken out in public. Her main concern is that it could attack a child.

“It’s not the dog’s fault – it’s in her nature,” she added. “If she felt provoked by another dog, that’s the way she will respond.

“I’m devastated by what happened to Pippin but I am grateful to the people who came out to help me on Sunday.”