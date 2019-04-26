A teenager who fell into a river and drowned during a night out has inspired his heartbroken family to campaign for stronger safety measures.

Sonny Ferry was enjoying a night out in York with workmates when he became separated from the group at a nightclub.

It is thought the 19-year-old was walking along the riverside to find his friends when he slipped and fell into the water.

Sonny Ferry, of Ketton, who drowned after a night out in York (9086588)

Despite the best efforts of rescue volunteers, Sonny’s body was pulled from the water the following day as his devastated dad Steve looked on from the bank.

Paying tribute to Sonny, his family have described him as “funny, kind and caring” with a “a heart of gold”.

The family moved to Ketton from London 11 years ago.

Sonny attended Ketton Primary School and Casterton College before studying public services at New College Stamford.

He continued to live at home with parents Steve and Kate, his sister Grace, 22, and grandmother Bessie Lockwood.

His brother George, 24, lives in Oakham and sister Daisy, 26, lives in Stamford with her partner and two children.

Daisy said: “We’ve always been close as a family and still are.

“I remember our childhood being fantastic. There are no bad memories at all - it was good fun with all of us together.

“Sonny always got away with murder. Mum would be trying to tell him off and he would pull a face and she’d just end up laughing at him.”

Sonny Ferry, far right, with his family (9098828)

Sonny worked as a barman at the Stamford Post until last summer when he became a labourer for Stamford firm Smart Interior Contractors.

He had travelled to York for work on April 11. He worked that day and planned to enjoy a few drinks that night before finishing off the job and returning home the next day.

But in the early hours of Saturday morning Sonny lost his friends and has since been spotted on CCTV looking for them.

Residents living near to the Blue Bridge on the River Ouse reported hearing screams and splashing water at around 4am. The police arrived quickly but couldn’t spot anything.

Sonny’s colleagues called his family to let them know he was missing and his parents made the frantic trip to York.

Daisy said: “Mum said she just knew something was wrong as soon as they got that phone call. It was so out of character for him not to contact home.”

Radar equipment picked up something in the water on Saturday afternoon but the volunteer rescue team couldn’t tell what it was.

At this point the rest of the family travelled up to the city and it was on Sunday morning that Sonny was found and his body was pulled from the water.

His dad and Daisy’s partner Mikee Cantwell watched from the bank and his sisters quickly returned to the scene.

The family has been overwhelmed with support since the accident.

Grace said: “Everyone has said he lived a great life . We’ll remember his smile and his laugh.”

Sonny Ferry (9098824)

Daisy had to break the news to her six-year-old son Archie.

She said: “Sonny and Archie were the best of friends. They did everything together and it’s heartbreaking that he won’t get the chance to do that with Hattie [his six-month-old niece].”

Archie has even emptied his money box to give Sonny his 2ps to spend in heaven.

Since the accident the family have focussed on campaigning for better safety measures at the river where Sonny died. They also hope to raise £45,000 to buy a better equipped lifeboat for the area.

Five people have fallen into the river in two weeks and four of them died.

The family were horrified to see how easy it is to fall in and how difficult it would be to get out.

Kate, 47, who works at a café in Oakham, said: “Our sweet precious boy is safe now. No longer is he lost in the dark, he is no longer frightened, he is no longer so very cold or in any pain, he is no longer screaming for help and he is no longer gasping for air.

“It is for every other child, every precious person still breathing we need to do this.

“I have no concerns that our Sonny will ever be forgotten or be without our love and my family and I will never forget all of the other precious individuals that were taken by the waters.”

The service takes place at St Mary’s Church, Ketton, on Friday, May 3 at midday followed by a private cremation for family and close friends.

Donations from Sonny’s funeral will go to the York Rescue Boat. To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/the-sunshine-campaign