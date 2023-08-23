A well-known charity shop has reopened after a refit.

Cancer Research UK in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, was last refurbished more than 10 years ago and is now sporting energy-efficient LED lighting, extra display shelves and the store room has been redecorated.

Cutting the ribbon yesterday (Tuesday, August 22) was Daniel Sandler, an internationally renowned make-up artist who now lives in Stamford.

Daniel Sandler cutting the ribbon

He was invited by shop manager Sally Stillingfleet, who he first met two years ago. Sally was working in Age UK at the time and Daniel supported her by hosting a make-up demonstration to raise money for the charity.

"We were just coming out of covid and I wanted to help people feel fabulous and raise money for the charity," he said.

Daniel, who has worked with Joanna Lumley, Kristen Scott-Thomas, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, lost his mum to cancer and feels it is important to support his local Cancer Research UK store. He has bought clothing from there and other charity shops since moving to Stamford.

Daniel Sandler and Sally Stillingfleet with all the volunteers

After a career spanning 40 years, he and his husband moved to Stamford after visiting one weekend and ‘falling in love with the town’.

Minutes after opening the shop, which stocks a mixture of vintage and seasonal clothing, was full of customers.

“We’re lucky to get a lot of lovely donations,” said Sally, who now needs extra volunteers, especially to cover Tuesdays and Thursdays. Anyone interested can pop in for more details.

by Maddie Brooks