Coronation memorabilia will be given as prizes at a royal celebratory event this weekend.

On Sunday, May 7, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be marked by a service at 10.30am at All Saints Church in Oakham, followed by a Party In The Park from 12pm at Cutts Close.

As part of the celebrations, Oakham Town Council will be giving away prizes to those coming to the park in royal-themed fancy dress.

The Queen's Jubilee was also celebrated at Cutts Close in 2022

Six official coronation mugs will be awarded to the best dressed boy and girl in three age groups: under fives, six to 10 years, and 11 years and above.

In addition, the council has purchased 200 official coronation badges to give away on a first-come, first served basis.