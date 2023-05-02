Coronation Party in the Park at Cutts close in Oakham
Coronation memorabilia will be given as prizes at a royal celebratory event this weekend.
On Sunday, May 7, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be marked by a service at 10.30am at All Saints Church in Oakham, followed by a Party In The Park from 12pm at Cutts Close.
As part of the celebrations, Oakham Town Council will be giving away prizes to those coming to the park in royal-themed fancy dress.
Six official coronation mugs will be awarded to the best dressed boy and girl in three age groups: under fives, six to 10 years, and 11 years and above.
In addition, the council has purchased 200 official coronation badges to give away on a first-come, first served basis.