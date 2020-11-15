A group of fundraisers is refusing to let Covid-19 dampen the Christmas cheer, and has come up with some innovative ways to support the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Appeal.

While the Stamford Santa Fun Run won’t be taking place as usual, organisers The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley is instead selling the jolly red suits for people to do their own sponsored Santa runs as households or in socially distanced pairs - allowed under current rules.

The suits are available for £10 each (children can enter free if with an adult) by emailing Geoff Hastings at Geoffrey44hastings@gmail.com and paying online at this JustGiving page.