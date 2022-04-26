A joint project to renovate a town bandstand for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is well underway.

Stamford Town Council, Cummins Generator Technologies, Homebase and Team Stamford volunteers are involved in repainting, pruning and replanting at the centrepiece of Stamford Recreation Ground.

The project has seen the council pay for the Grade II listed Victorian bandstand to be repainted, and it has bought plants that will be added to the area surrounding it.