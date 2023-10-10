It was the “busiest” year to date as the country’s oldest sheep fair returned to Corby Glen.

The 785th sheep fair took place over the weekend (Friday, October 6 to Sunday), and featured stalls, performances and a beer festival.

Toby Leete, who chaired the event, said that it was “certainly our busiest sheep fair to date”, estimating that a few thousand people turned out at the festival over the weekend.

The 785th Corby Glen Sheep Fair took place. Photo: Larry Wilkes

The weekend was kicked off with the Dorman’s Fair on Friday (October 6), followed by a sheep sale and farmers’ market the next day in Tanners Lane field.

Toby said that Melton Livestock Auctions running the traditional sheep auction on the Saturday was “a huge success for our first year”.

He continued: “There were hundreds of sheep and visitors, food stalls, a great live band and bar and some great food offerings.

“We aim to expand this further next year and continue the tradition over the weekend to keep access for all as we modernise after 785 years!

“This will continue to be an agricultural day but with a music and entertainment theme running through the weekend.”

The fair was rounded off on Sunday with local businesses lining the streets of Corby Glen with stalls.

Toby said: “Sunday was fantastic with over 50 stalls reporting good sales, a bumper year on the raffle and the highly anticipated food challenge.”

The challenge was eating hot dogs, with people even dressing up as the food.

Toby added: “With the fair, axe throwing, dog show, six live bands, dancers, multiple food offerings and much more, we are delighted to report an amazing weekend was had by all in beautiful weather.

“Sheepfair is an event run by the community for the community and relies on volunteers for the committee and help on the day.

“I’d like to say a higher thanks to all that condone to support this amazing weekend.”

The Bailey Drew Sporting Challenge, performances from The Dance Academy and a dog show in the school field, all provided entertainment for visitors to the fair.

The sheep run.

The local pub, The Fighting Cocks, held a beer festival across the weekend, as well as live bands, real ales and food.