Fares on a bus service people can call up are being capped at £2 for all single journeys.

Lincolnshire’s County Council’s Callconnect is now running a £2 capped fare scheme for all single rides.

The £2 fare cap scheme has been brought in by the council for everyone using the on-demand bus service – and it doesn’t matter how far the single ride is, each user will only pay £2 to get to where they want to go.

All fares on Callconnect services are now £2 per single journey. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the £2 capped fare scheme to Lincolnshire on Callconnect.

“Whilst we were unable to access the Government’s own £2 fare scheme for Callconnect, we have taken the idea and applied it to our on-demand service that’s been especially designed for rural living – perfect for getting about around our county.

“Callconnect is a great way for people to stay connected and to get about around our county. By limiting the fare in this way so that it matches the Government scheme employed elsewhere, we can ensure that it remains as useable for as many people as possible.”

For more information on Callconnect go to: www.lincsbus.info or call the team on 0345 234 3344 (Lincolnshire), 0345 263 8153 (Bourne, Stamford & Welland)