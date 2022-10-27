Tributes have been paid to a former mayor and ‘whistling postman’ who has died aged 87.

Colin Helstrip served on Stamford Town Council and was mayor in 2001.

He was also a Lincolnshire county councillor for Stamford West and was chairman of that council in 2006.

Colin Helstrip on the steps of the town hall

Having worked as a painter and decorator and a postman, Colin continued to support the Stamford community after leaving local politics and was remembered as a man with a sunny nature who smiled easily.

He was known in Stamford as ‘the whistling postman’ because of his cheerful renditions of tunes on his rounds.

Colin, a father to four children, died peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on October 11.

The funeral cortège for Colin Helstrip passed Stamford Town Hall

His funeral was at All Saints’ Church in Stamford on Wednesday (October 26) and councillors and civic officers stood on the town hall steps as the funeral cortège passed by.