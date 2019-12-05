'Paper bottles' to be made at farm at Carlby, near Stamford and Bourne
Published: 17:00, 05 December 2019
| Updated: 17:20, 05 December 2019
‘Paper bottles’ of water are to be made on a farm in Carlby.
Stamford businessman Scott Nicholas has chosen the site at Glebe Farm, after working with the South Kesteven District Council-owned development company InvestSK.
The 47-year-old, who describes himself as a ‘serial entrepreneur’ says the paper bottles have been in development for a year and this will be their first production facility.
