'Paper bottles' to be made at farm at Carlby, near Stamford and Bourne

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 17:00, 05 December 2019
 | Updated: 17:20, 05 December 2019

‘Paper bottles’ of water are to be made on a farm in Carlby.

Stamford businessman Scott Nicholas has chosen the site at Glebe Farm, after working with the South Kesteven District Council-owned development company InvestSK.

The 47-year-old, who describes himself as a ‘serial entrepreneur’ says the paper bottles have been in development for a year and this will be their first production facility.

