A 21-acre farm with a three bedroom barn conversion is on the market for £1.35 million.

Castle Farm in Glen Road, north of Castle Bytham, is being sold through King West estate agents.

The property consists of approximately 21 acres of land, which is currently used for grazing, as well as a Grade II listed three-bedroom barn conversion, a separate agricultural outbuilding and converted stables which include a pair of one-bedroom apartments.

Castle Farm is on the market for £1.35 million. Photo: King West

Within the grounds is the scheduled ancient monument of Castle Mound, and the listing states that there are “potential further development opportunities (subject to planning permission)”.

A recent application to demolish the existing agricultural buildings and build three detached homes, but this was turned down on appeal

The listing explained that the barn conversion comprises of a dining-kitchen with double doors leading to the side garden and a large sitting room with a characterful inglenook fireplace.

There is also a separate snug, that can also be used as an office or additional bedroom, with French windows overlooking the walled garden.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family shower room and en-suite bathroom

The listing added: “The historic and undulating nature of the land makes an extremely attractive backdrop to the stables and the barn, from where unspoilt and uninterrupted views can be enjoyed.”