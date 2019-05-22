A challenge to beat 'Farmer Bytham' across the finish line of a 5k run is being laid down for runners and walkers to mark the start of the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival weekend.

'The Chase' takes place on Saturday June 22, with the off-road course offering fresh country air and medals for all finishers. It's also suitable for dogs on short leads.

Launched last year, The Chase is the first event of the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival weekend and gets things off to a flying start.

Later on the Saturday morning there will be an open village event with garage sales and a small antiques fair.

A music festival runs from the Saturday afternoon into the evening with a real ale bar, barbecue and vegetarian food and a tea tent.

Sunday (June 23) will bring a street market with more than 60 stalls, children’s activities, street entertainment, magic, music and dancing, a tug of war, a duck race, a dog show and plenty of food and drinks.

