Farmers are hoping for dry weather during a crucial period of the agricultural calendar after the wet summer caused big delays to this year’s harvest.

The window for harvesting crops such as wheat and barley runs from around mid-July to the end of August.

But after a wet second half of July and a similar start to August, many farmers have fallen behind and look set to be hit by lower crop yields and prices forecast falling on top of higher costs.

Caldecott farmer Andrew Brown. Photo: Paul Tonge/Raymonds Press Agency

As the weather finally took an upturn last week, Andrew Brown, who farms at Caldecott, in Rutland, was busy at work, having fetched in just a quarter of his crop.

“This time last year everybody had finished the harvest and were sitting around twiddling their thumbs not knowing what to do – we were lulled into a false sense of security,” he said.

“This is global warming in action.”

Sarah Bell is on the NFU crops board for the East Midlands

Sarah Bell has a mixed-use family farm at Ayston, in Rutland, and is the NFU council delegate for Rutland, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

By the end of last week, around 460 of her 600 acres had yet to be harvested - a ‘very common story’ in the region.

“The last thing you want on crops is rain and wind,” she said.

“Wind knocks it over so it’s very hard to harvest when it’s flat, and if it’s wet and then you get a wind, it makes straw soft and it just falls over.

“Once it’s fallen over it’s hard to get it dry again and that dampness leads to the grains germinating while it’s still in the ear.”

The unseasonal weather is likely to lead to lower yields and a drop in the price of wheat

Delays also have a knock-on effect for the rest of the calendar.

Relentless rain has prevented Sarah from completing haymaking, and some has still to be cut - a job that is normally completed in June.

“Farming is a constant cycle, it’s relentless,” she said.

“People are frustrated because they want to get on - getting this crop off dictates getting the next crop in.”

More than three-quarters of the 600 acres of crops were still to be harvested at Sarah's family farm by the end of last week

To be sold, barley and wheat cannot hold more than 15 per cent moisture, and anything gathered in above that level has to be dried.

“If it’s too wet it will start to rot and go mouldy, so for long-term storage it needs to be around 14 per cent,” Andrew explained.

“The costs of drying are obviously quite significant.

“The driers are going to be gas-fired, oil-fired or electric and all of those costs have gone up enormously, so they have to be absorbed.”

Mark Chatterton, director and head of agriculture at Duncan and Toplis said clients were forecasting lower and poorer-quality yields

The twin hit of extra drying and higher fuel prices is another financial headache for farmers to absorb.

“Import costs for agriculture have also gone up hugely,” Andrew added.

“Fertiliser went up to £1,000 a tonne after being less than £200. It’s now come back down again around the £400 mark, but that is historically higher than it’s ever been.

“The Government is also taking away the support payments that we got from the EU (European Union). They are now half of what they used to be when we were in the EU and they’re going to be gone by 2027.”

The cattle feed for Sarah's 300-strong herd is all produced on her Ayston farm

The wet summer could also hit the consumer in the pocket by impacting the price of staple foods such as bread.

“If it rains all the time the corn will start to grow in the ear,” Andrew explained.

“The problem you get if it starts to grow is the quality of the grain goes out of it.

“If it rains just before harvest then the bread-making quality reduces significantly so it can’t go for bread and that has implications for the price we can sell it for.

“You get a premium if it goes for bread so the premiums this year for breadmaking, I imagine, will be really high because there won’t be as much.”

Sarah, who also runs a consultancy for agrifood companies, believes the UK is heading for a bigger crop of poor quality grain.

“We are now waiting to find out what the quality is like (on our farm), it probably won't be that good,” she said.

“Anything that had potential for human consumption probably becomes animal feed.

“The animal feed component does matter to us in that everything we feed to our cattle we produce on the farm, so we want the best possible quality feed for our animals and the best quality straw.

“But ultimately we have to take what we get, and if we can keep going without rain over the weekend, I would hope all is not lost yet.”

Mark Chatterton, director and head of agriculture at Duncan and Toplis, which supports 800 agricultural businesses, and has a branch in Stamford, said the quality of wheat crops was ‘suffering significantly’ due to the lack of sunshine.

“Clients are reporting that wheat yields are likely to average closer to eight tons per hectare, whereas in 2022 they were nearer to 10 tons per hectare,” he said.

“Prices have also fallen, with feed wheat currently trading at £180 per tonne, down from a peak of £350 per tonne in July 2022 or £240 per tonne this time last year - a sizable decrease.”

Sarah has called on the Government to support the industry, particularly with environmental initiatives, after the scaling back of EU payments which gave the farmers’ security against unprofitable harvests.

“There are a lot of people in business who are exposed to a lot of risk,” she said.

“But in farming, the weather is a risk that no-one can really manage when you're as dependent on it as much as we are.”