A fire which destroyed an acre of farmland could have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Six crews attended the fire between Newstead and Stamford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 19).

Firefighters were back on the scene this morning (Wednesday, July 20) using thermal imaging cameras to search for hotspots, which were then dampened down.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue believes the cause could have been a carelessly discarded cigarette.

The fire was put out at about 5.30pm yesterday

People were urged to avoid the area

The fire between Newstead and Stamford

