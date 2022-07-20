Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue believe fire between Newstead and Stamford could have been caused by cigarette
Published: 11:53, 20 July 2022
| Updated: 11:55, 20 July 2022
A fire which destroyed an acre of farmland could have been caused by a discarded cigarette.
Six crews attended the fire between Newstead and Stamford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 19).
Firefighters were back on the scene this morning (Wednesday, July 20) using thermal imaging cameras to search for hotspots, which were then dampened down.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue believes the cause could have been a carelessly discarded cigarette.
