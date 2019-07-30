Stamford's Subway store in High Street is set to re-open.

The take-away closed suddenly in April when a former franchisee quit the premises.

This week, workmen could be seen renovating the unit.

Stamford's subway this week (14515774)

Signs in the windows also advertised the company was recruiting for staff.

A Subway spokesman told the Mercury: "We're pleased to confirm that the Subway store on Stamford High Street will be reopening this summer under new management.

"We look forward to sharing further updates soon and welcoming the local community back to Subway."

The company declined to give a more specific time frame, but it appears the poplar sandwich venue could re-open this month.

Before Subway announced the departure of the former franchisee, a sign in the store window had complained of faulty equipment. A neighbour had also complained to Subway about sewage smells, which has been raised with the company to see if they came from the building.

Subway replied they had had no issues with sewage or equipment and the former franchisee left to pursue "another opportunity elsewhere."

Until the store re-opens, the nearest Subways are at Wittering on the A1, Bourne and Peterborough.