Stamford McDonald's has introduced a new vegan menu to capitalise on people cutting meat from their diet this January.

Veganuary, a non-profit organisation that encourages people to try a vegan diet for January and beyond, is encouraging people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of 'protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering and improving the health of millions of people'.

Toni Vernelli, spokesman for Veganuary, said: "It’s fantastic that McDonald’s is releasing their new vegan Veggie Dippers at the start of Veganuary, as this will make it even easier for those taking up the Veganuary challenge to find vegan meal options in their local area, especially when on the go.”

McDonald's

The Vegan 'Veggie Dippers' are available as both an adult meal and Happy Meal at the Stamford branch.

Thomas O’Neill, head of food marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “In the last 12 months we’ve seen an 80 per cent uplift in customers ordering vegetarian options at McDonald’s, so it is time for the brand famous for the dippable McNugget to launch a dippable option for our vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian customers.

"The Veggie Dippers are a delicious addition to our menu and we’re looking forward to seeing what customers make of our first vegan Extra Value Meal and Happy Meal in the New Year.”

McDonald’s first ever fully vegan meal became available on January 2 and is now a permanent menu item.

McDonald's in Oakham is recommended for approval by Rutland County Council planning officers

McDonald's restaurant on the A1 at Colsterworth has opened

Read more Human InterestStamford