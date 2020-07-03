Licence review for Today's Express in Stamford deferred until end of the month
Published: 11:00, 03 July 2020
A decision on whether to force a Stamford convenience store to close after it allegedly employed three illegal workers has been deferred.
A premises licence review hearing was due to take place at a virtual meeting of a South Kesteven District Council licensing committee this morning (Friday, July 3).
But members were told that neither the owner of Today’s Express, nor his legal representatives, were available and had given enough notice of their absence.
