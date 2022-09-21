A vicar whose church faces a hefty roof repair bill has hopped on his Hercules to help out.

Father Ed Martin, a bicycle enthusiast and vicar of St Mary’s in Swinstead rode the push-bike, which dates from 1960, some 60 miles to Grantchester near Cambridge.

While there, Fr Ed had the pleasure of meeting cast members of the popular ITV detective drama, Grantchester, and had his photo taken with Tom Brittney, the actor who plays the Rev Will Davenport.

Actor Tom Brittney with Fr Ed Martin, who cycled from Swinstead to Grantchester, near Cambridge to raise money to repair his church roof

Describing the seven-hour bike ride through the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire countryside as ‘great fun’ and ‘a wonderfully scenic route’, Fr Ed did allow himself some modern additions to the Hercules - a cycle helmet, a high-visibility vest, and Google Maps to help with navigation.

“I took it slowly and steadily and wore plenty of padding,” he added.

A fan of the books and the TV show, Grantchester, which is set in the 1950s, Fr Ed added: “I chanced upon the last of the series being filmed, and the star of the show kindly posed for a photo.”

This proved the ‘icing on the cake’ for a trip which has raised £500 through sponsorship.

Repairs to the Grade I listed Church of St Mary will cost more than £50,000, and with ecclesiastical insurance covering only a fraction of this, the vicar and villagers are helping to make up the difference.

An August bank holiday summer fair raised more than £3,000, and more fundraising is planned for the autumn.

The roof was damaged by lead thieves who struck twice, in 2017 and again in 2019, causing leaks to a burial chamber for the former Earls of Ancaster, and to where the congregation sits.

The theft from the main roof was discovered when people arrived for an Ash Wednesday service and found water dripping through the ceiling.

Fr Ed's passion for bikes is not his most unusual hobby - he is also a 'fire-eater'.

