A Father’s Day model rail display will be held at a National Trust property.

From 10am to 4pm on June 18, Market Deeping Model Railway Club will be exhibiting several of their impressive railway layouts at National Trust Lyveden, near Oundle.

Those coming along can find out more in the ‘learning zones’, get involved in interactive demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

Entry to Lyveden is free to National Trust members, and for non-members prices are £9 adults, £4.50 children, £13.50 family. The exhibition itself is then free.