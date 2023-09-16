Overgrown drains and wet winter weather will prove a recipe for disaster, according to a worried town business owner.

Heavy downpours washed grass cuttings into the gullies in Scotgate, Stamford and caused severe flooding earlier this year leaving business owners with their hands down the drains making way for the influx in water.

Ian Jarvis, managing director of ACR Computers in Scotgate, feared his business would be flooded if he didn’t empty the drains himself and called on Lincolnshire County Council to take action.

The flooding in Scotgate in June

However, he says nothing has been done to clear the drains near Scotgate.

“I am angry and frustrated,” he said.

“I wish there would be some communication.

The blocked drains in Casterton Road, Stamford

“They have had the whole summer to get it sorted.

“Sooner or later this weather will take a turn and we will take the brunt of it.”

According to Ian the drains from the top of Casterton Road near Waverley Gardens to the bottom near the Little Casterton Road traffic lights have remained blocked and overgrown for months.

The blocked drains in Casterton Road, Stamford

The business owner worries that the flood water and debris will have nowhere to go and instead flow down the hill and gather in Scotgate.

With winter on its way he believes one bad thunderstorm is enough to leave the businesses in the street flooded and out of pocket because of damages.

Along with other residents and business owners, he has reported the blocked drains on FixMyStreet a number of times.

The blocked drains in Casterton Road, Stamford

“I haven’t seen a road sweeper or anything,” said Ian.

In June a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said a team was sent out to Stamford to jet and clear the gullies after Ian reported the issue; however, cars were parked over them again blocking access and preventing them from being cleared.

Ian, who drives the road on his commute to work, says he was ‘irritated’ by this response as many of the drains are on double yellow lines.

The flooding in Scotgate in June

Lincolnshire County Council’s drain jetting team will be checking ‘the whole area around Scotgate’ to clear blockages and dig out silt build-ups so water can drain properly.

A spokesperson added: “We will give clear notification of our works programme on site so that vehicles can hopefully leave us the necessary room to do the job."