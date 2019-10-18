A new homes development has been approved at Colsterworth, despite fears it may prevent a widening of the A1.

South Kesteven district councillors reluctantly approved the scheme after planning committee members were told they cannot use this as a reason, unless upgrading plans are more concrete.

Coun Robert Reid told the planning committee on Wednesday that Highways England has ‘intimated’ it accepts that safety improvements, including widening the A1 to three lanes in both directions, are a ‘priority’.